Data Grab with Nick Couldry

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Sociologist and media scholar, Nick Couldry, engages in a compelling dialogue with multimedia artist Tim Arnold about the intricate interplay between media, society and human experience, with a special focus on the use of smartphones by children and teenagers.

Nick Couldry is a distinguished professor at the London School of Economics, specialising in media, communication, and social theory. His books with Ulises A Mejias 'The Costs of Connection' and 'Data Grab' explain the concept of 'data colonialism' as explored on Tim Arnold's album Super Connected. For more information on Nick Couldry, please visit https://www.nickcouldry.org/

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