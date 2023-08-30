Chapter 15: Walking Through Walls
A Journey of Addiction, Healing, and Rediscovery
Day Fifteen: Saturday August 30th, 2003
Had some weird dreams last night about being offered drugs at a club by the patients here. Couldn’t sleep until 4 in the morning though.
For the last two days I have felt very weak and I was wondering if it is my diet, since I have not eaten cheese for tw…
