Chapter 24: Walking Through Walls
A Journey of Addiction, Music, Healing, and Rediscovery
Day 25: - Tuesday, September 9th, 2003
(Written at the airport in Bangkok)
Sitting on the porch outside, we talked until sunrise in each other’s broken languages without a break. It’s easy to think two people who can’t speak each other’s language have no way to understand eac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tim Arnold's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.