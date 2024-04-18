Deep Listening with Kate Alderton

Multimedia artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Kate Alderton - actress, theatre maker, dream practitioner and communications skills facilitator. Together, they talk about learning to be 'phone free' and making performance venues into sacred spaces again with their Screenless Socials. Recorded live on April 15th, 2024.

Kate Alderton is a multifaceted artist, dream practitioner, theatre maker and advanced communications skills facilitator. With a background in the arts, training at LAMDA, her passion extends beyond stage and screen, as she actively seeks to reignite the ancient tradition of communal dreaming. Kate is founder of The Dreamfishing Society.

For social and community dreaming events and to explore the potential of collective dreaming, please visit: https://dreamfishingsociety.com/

This video is independently produced and not sponsored. If you appreciate the content created by Tim and Super Connected Conversations, consider supporting on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timarnoldmusic

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©TA Music/Super Connected 2024