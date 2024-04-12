Delay Smartphones with Hannah Oertel

Multimedia artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Hannah Oertel, the founder of Delay Smartphones UK. Together, they delve into the the impact of smartphones and social media on today's youth. Recorded live on April 2nd, 2024.

With a background as a therapist and NLP practitioner, Hannah recognised the need to address the growing concerns surrounding smartphone usage, particularly among children and teenagers. Delay Smartphones UK are campaigning to protect all children from the dangers of smartphones, and helping parents make informed decisions on when to give kids their first smartphones.

For more information about Delay Smartphones UK, visit their official website: https://delaysmartphones.org.uk/

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