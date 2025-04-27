Gen Z Going Light: Rose Pepper’s Story

We are only just beginning to understand the impact social media and smart devices are having on the mental and emotional well-being of teenagers around the world. In this episode of Super Connected Conversations, multi-disciplinary artist Tim Arnold talks to Rose Pepper: a secondary school student in the United Kingdom with a rare talent for curiosity and a natural gift for analysis.

Rose shares her personal experience of trialling the Light Phone — a minimalist phone designed to encourage intentional technology use — and how living without a smartphone for a month changed her perspective on digital life.





Tim and Rose also explore what it’s like to grow up Gen Z in a world dominated by screens, and how new generations might reclaim real-world connection. Their conversation ties into the themes explored in Super Connected™: a groundbreaking album, film and live multimedia show about the impact of technology on family, childhood and community.





If you're listening on Spotify or Apple, add the Super Connected™ album to your library now to hear how this project began with music and lyrics:

Super Connected on Spotify

Super Connected on Apple Music

For more information about Super Connected™, including upcoming live performances, screenings, and how to experience the album and film, please visit:





Super Connected Official





If you’d like to explore the Light Phone, you can find out more here: Light Phone

Created entirely without sponsorship, this podcast is independently produced by Tim Arnold. If you’d like to support his work, you can do so via Patreon.

© The Tim Arnold Company 2025