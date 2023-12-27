1. Harmonies, Frames and Words: Music
My top 12 listening experiences that filled me with wonder in 2023
1. Pauline Oliveros - Deep Listening
After decades making music on the grid, my ears are now drawn towards anything that can’t fit into a grid. This is a seminal work that I discovered recently. Books have been written about it, and like a lot of art, it can help to read why and how it was made before you listen. Unless you like strange things happeni…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tim Arnold's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.