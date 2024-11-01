Health Professionals For Safer Screens with Dr Sanjiv Nichani OBE

Multi-disciplinary artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Dr. Sanjiv Nichani OBE, a Senior Consultant Paediatrician at Leicester Children’s Hospital and founder of Healing Little Hearts. In this episode, they discuss Dr. Nichani’s work in paediatric care and his campaign to raise awareness about the ‘Screen Demic’, which he coined to describe the epidemic of mental health illnesses and developmental difficulties in children due to excessive screen time and social media usage.

Health

For more information on Health Professionals for Safer Screens, please visit: https://healthprofessionalsforsaferscreens.org/

Arts

If you support a more mindful approach to screen use, join our community and learn more about the film, album, and theatre show of Super Connected: http://superconnected.technology/

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©The Tim Arnold Company/Super Connected 2024