Health Professionals For Safer Screens with Sandy Chapell

Multi-disciplinary artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Sandy Chappell, a Paediatric Speech and Language Therapist with over 30 years of experience. Sandy specialises in working with pre-school and primary school children who have speech and language disorders. She is the founder of Chatterbox Speech and Language Therapy in North Yorkshire and a passionate advocate for screen-free activities that promote early speech and language development. Sandy is also a member of the Health Professionals for Safer Screens campaign group.

For more information on Sandy Chappell, please visit: http://www.chatterbox-slt.co.uk/

Health

For more information on Health Professionals for Safer Screens, please visit: https://healthprofessionalsforsaferscreens.org/

Arts

If you support a more mindful approach to screen use, join our community and learn more about the film, album, and theatre show of Super Connected: http://superconnected.technology/

This podcast is independently produced and not sponsored. If you appreciate the content created by The Tim Arnold Company, consider supporting on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timarnoldmusic