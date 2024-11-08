Health Professionals For Safer Screens with Dr Becky Foljambe

Multi-disciplinary artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Dr. Becky Foljambe, an NHS GP, passionate campaigner for safer screens and founder of Health Professionals for Safer Screens. In this episode, they discuss Becky’s work in advocating for the removal of smartphones from schools and her growing concerns about the increasing intrusion of technology in childhood, particularly in vulnerable communities. She highlights the deepening inequality that tech is driving in society and shares insights from her extensive experience in general practice and education.

Health

For more information on Health Professionals for Safer Screens, please visit: https://healthprofessionalsforsaferscreens.org/

Arts

If you support a more mindful approach to screen use, join our community and learn more about the film, album, and theatre show of Super Connected: http://superconnected.technology/

This podcast is independently produced and not sponsored. If you appreciate the content created by The Tim Arnold Company, consider supporting on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timarnoldmusic

©The Tim Arnold Company/Super Connected 2024