It is true that at this time of year the veil between the worlds does indeed become thinner, and in doing so, departed ancestors on the other side may become easier to reach. Equally, those souls we cherish who walk among us may suddenly leap through the veil to the other side, finally leaving us with only their legacy of heart and mind to comfort us, as they make their way into another realm.

One of the greatest souls I have ever shared life with has made that leap this week.

Over the last 22 years, Peter Radcliffe became one of my best friends. From the first moment we met during a purification ceremony in a Buddhist monastery in Thailand where he was a monk and my carer, to rocking the stage at The Isle of Wight Festival together where he was my drummer – Peter and I turned the phrase ‘Variety is the Spice of Life’ into ‘Friendship is the Variety of Life’. We did so much together, and it is only in his departure that I realise just how much – and how impossible to imagine the road ahead will be without him.

Photos by Andy Fallon

Older than me by several years, I came into Peter’s life in 2003 in Central Thailand with our roles being quite straightforward to define: he was a Buddhist monk in a robe, older, wiser and with a wealth of experience that he applied in his job at the monastery: facilitating the recovery of patients suffering with addiction. I was a 90s Britpop casualty enrolling in a radical treatment for drug addiction desperate to get back to the spiritual roots of my childhood. With Peter’s patience, humour and compassion to guide me through the detox (with his dry, cynical yet lovable and heartwarming South London drawl), I not only got better, but found a fellow adventurer who, upon every idea I shared, would raise his eyes to the sky in disbelief whilst simultaneously greenlighting those ideas by pledging his support immediately.

After a month in the jungle together with the rest of the monks and lay people from the monastery, we finally ended up sitting between two Thai soldiers and some very old monks in a sauna when I finally popped the question: “I’ll get you a ticket to come back with me to England if you’re up for disrobing for a bit? Come and join the tour.”

Peter and Tim - From Sangha to Soho

Peter had been asked by the high monks to help me with recording my first album at the monastery. He speaks, performs and chants on the album. He organised the participation of 100 monks and 20 nuns to sing on one of the songs (he played Conga too), he translated everything between me and the monks to get the album made. Since we were both following one of the wisest Buddhist teachers in South East Asia – our master, Luang Por Charoen Parchchand – we knew it didn’t really matter what we thought about Peter coming back to the UK to make music again. We both trusted the Abbot and would follow his advice. He told Peter to join me and continue with music.

From the moment Peter was back in England, he and I began happenings wherever we went. We started at The Spice of Life in Soho, me on guitar, him on washboard. He brought in Jonny Dyke on piano and before I knew it, we were selling out Soho Theatre, and on national TV with a flashmob-style video for our song ‘The Piccadilly Trot’ - the day we took Piccadilly with 100 dancers and managed not to get arrested.

In between rehearsals we shared over the last 22 years, Peter taught me the precepts of Buddhism, the principles of Zen Buddhism, the exploration of consciousness through meditation, the importance of critical thinking and a hell of a lot about percussion and mixing music. He also introduced me to the work of an author called

which elevated my research about digital dependency and fast became the centre of all my advocacy work with

over the last 3 years. My god I will miss our 3-hour phone calls.

After 12 years, Peter went back to the monastery and took up the robe again, as a monk. This time – as a valued translator of Buddhist Dharma that had, at that point, not been translated into English. I missed him dearly during that period.

From the moment I knew Peter, I wanted to be in-world with his spirit. I can never work out whether I met him when my life began to heal, or if my life began to heal when I met him. Either way, these two phenomena went hand in hand, and my love for him as a brother strengthened through the distance over the years, through the pandemic when we recorded two podcasts together, until he suddenly came back to the UK just over a year ago in 2024.

I was finishing my first tour of Super Connected and had invited Peter to our show at The Cockpit Theatre. At the end of the show, the cast and the audience performed a ritual under the guidance of dancer Daniela Maccari that concluded with everyone enacting ‘gratitude’ toward each other, the earth, the sun, the moon and each other. A gratitude ritual. This ended with everyone in the room embracing one another. As you can see in the video below, the moment I spotted Peter in the audience I beckoned him like mad to join me in an embrace. This moment was the first time we had shared space together in six years.

Within just 4 weeks, we were performing together again on stage at The Isle of Wight Festival, alongside Sarah Kershaw and Andy Lewis – one of Peter’s last appearances in his life as a musician, we even released the live show as an album.

A few months later, Peter came with me to visit my mother. They had recorded together in the early 2000s at the monastery in Thailand. She always said it was one of the greatest gifts she had never expected – writing music with, and being produced by Peter. During his visit to see mum, he said the same thing – that he loved my mum, had visited her here as he had done when she lived in Spain.

He was such a good, good man.

That was the last time I would share space with Peter, watching him dance with my mum. I did speak to him on the phone last week though and we’d arranged to get together after I got back from the tour. During the call he told me he loved me and I told him I loved him too. He told me that after all the madness we’d been through (and my goodness we had some impressive ups and downs over the years together), he said in the end, I really was his best friend and that he appreciated the call.

I wish I was still on that call to him now. I wish I’d not said goodbye. I wish I could have stayed on the line until we were together again. But I had to go.

And I suppose, so did he.

Tim Arnold and Peter Radcliffe at Super Connected LIVE, The Cockpit Theatre, June 2024. Photo: Cole Beaulieu

Life is designed to throw us challenges along the way, but how we approach those challenges is down to how well we can spot the angels on earth, who even without their own knowledge, have been sent to lift us up when we really needed it.

Through music, wise words and a loving nature I have seldom known from another man, Peter enriched the better half of my life and I will always honour this gift by making sure others who are searching as I did, can find his wit, wonder and wisdom on their journey as I found it on mine.

I have begun by building a page on my website in dedication to Peter. You can find his blogs, podcasts, music we made together and other content which I will add to gradually. For me, he was in life, as he was on stage – completely behind me, giving energy to my hopes and dreams. But that energy is there for everyone, please read Peter’s incredible blogs about Buddhism, addiction and sacrifice. It is so easy to share content of the dominant names that flood the media on our digital platforms. Please share Peter Radcliffe instead. His words, heart-seeking and music are an eternal gift for us all. Thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Tim X

You can hear some of Peter’s work with Tim on the playlist below, in which he is credited as drummer and percussionist on every song.