Marina Abramovic, in Balkan Erotic Epic. Photo: Marco Anelli

Last week I saw Marina Abramović’s latest work ‘Balkan Erotic Epic’ at Manchester’s Factory International. It’s too important to explain or absorb in a digital space. It needs to be experienced — embodied, in a room, in real time.

But there is one thing I felt was important to share to this…screen.

Abramović’s work has always challenged the border between the artist and the audience, but this encounter carried something else for me: a personal provocation. She spoke about how, as artists, we cannot keep doing the things we ‘like’. That we must go towards what we resist, and that only through that movement can we grow.

The words struck me as more than advice — they felt like an invitation. Every artist has moments where the work becomes a mirror, and sometimes that mirror turns. You see the limits of your own comfort, and what has become familiar begins to feel like a refuge rather than a frontier.

Hearing her speak, I found myself thinking of my dear friend, collaborator and sometime mentor, Lindsay Kemp, who once told me much the same when we worked together in Manchester on What Love Would Want. His words, like Marina’s, came from that place where art and life blur — where creation insists on transformation.

To create is to risk changing the self that creates. Marina’s words were not only about art; they were about life. We spend years refining what we love to do, what we are comfortable with - until the things we love start keeping us still.

I left the Factory that evening thinking less about performance and more about transition — about what it means to step willingly into discomfort. The idea that growth demands a certain kind of surrender will always stay with me.

Thank you, Marina. For the work, the words, and the invitation.

Tim Arnold, 11th October 2025



Tim Arnold is a multidisciplinary artist exploring the intersection of music, performance and film. His work examines identity, ritual and transformation in the digital age.