Rommy Artigas (Co-Founder, OFF), Agueda Esteban (Cariatide), Eva Marqués (Cariatide), Sarah Kershaw (Pianist), Tim Arnold (Artistic Director), Kate Alderton (Stage Director and Actress), Diego Hidalgo (Founder, OFF) Soho Theatre, Madrid.

While Tim is still on his digital departure, we are thrilled to share this selection of highlights from his Newsletter about his recent Super Connected event in Spain.

Super Connected in Madrid

My mother Polly Perkins performed over 3000 shows in Spain, and I grew up witnessing many of them. This year, our Super Connected team finally took the stage in Spain—communicating in Spanish, sharing ideas, and receiving a standing ovation at the Soho Theatre in Madrid. It was a truly collective achievement, and I’m so grateful to everyone involved in making it possible.

El País

Something I have never had the pleasure of, is a 5-page feature interview in Spain's premier newspaper of record and the most influential voice in the Spanish-speaking world, El País. I feel immense gratitude to have been able to speak (in Spanish!) to journalist Raquel Peláez. The online interview is here, the full 5-page interview is here, and we have an English translation here.

3. Sur in English

This is the newspaper I used to get for my mother when we lived in Spain - she would wait for me to come home from school with the ‘Sur’ in English. Spanish newsagents often refused to give me a copy because they did’nt believe I was English! So it was lovely to be asked to do an interview, and so important for Kate Alderton to be interviewed too - she has shaped the way our work has become a direct line of support in the digital wellbeing and public health sector. Read the full interview here.

4. Global Radio

Very special for me and Kate to grab a few minutes with Dave James on Global Radio, the English radio station that covers the Costa Del Sol in Spain.

5. Photos

Finally, some photos capturing the energy and joy of our Madrid visit. Huge thanks to the OFF Festival team, Soho Theatre, and our Super Connected family for making this collaborative milestone so special!

Super Connected - OFF Festival, Soho Theatre, Madrid, 2026

Official Website: Super Connected

Official Website: The OFF Movement

