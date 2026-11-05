On the fifth of November 2025 I started a digital departure - an experiment which for me simply meant not consuming any digital media, not browsing through other people’s lives online, not broadcasting my own life online and not being available remotely (apart from phone calls and emails). It was revealing, terrifying and freeing.



Revealing because it helped to finish off the inventory of my own digital habits I’d been researching since going smartphone-free in 2023. Terrifying because - no one else was doing it. Freeing in that I finally took myself off the digital chop-block (a term coined by our dear friend Douglas Rushkoff). My creative practice bloomed, my attention to my nearest and dearest became more considered, and the value of scheduling ‘space without activity’ increased. But, as many who live alone can tell you, withdrawing from half a dozen online channels and all the people you are used to connecting with every day, makes your own variety of loneliness very, very real indeed.

Deep Engagement is simply commenting, chatting, reposting and sharing

- which seems very simple and harmless. Until you stop.

This is where all the companies from TikTok to Meta and more, use that devilish term ‘Deep Engagement’ to ‘grow’ your audience. To them and any disciples of brand ‘growth’, Deep Engagement is what can permanently hardwire us all into digital ecosystems to make sure we keep feeding the digital meter. But to all of us in practice, Deep Engagement is simply commenting, chatting, reposting and sharing - which seems very simple and harmless. Until you stop.

It really did feel like walking into that slogan ‘You can leave Facebook, but you cannot take your friends with you’. Work slowed down for me, and although I began the year with a sold-out show in Spain and a standing ovation I will never forget, it could not have been a less representative start to what 2026 turned out to be for me. It’s 258 days since I have performed live. This has been scary, and not what I would have expected after one of the most successful shows I’ve ever done.

But it’s like the Buddhist vows I have been taking on and off over the years. As soon as you commit to a choice to give something up - the tests come in thick and fast.



Being smartphone-free whilst still being able to perform, like I did in 2024 and 2025, was quite comfortable. Being smartphone free, social media free, browser free without performing live or having the reassurance, support and validation of an audience - has been more painful than I could ever have imagined.



But it helped me to get to know my human heart, better than ever. And in listening to the beating of my heart, I finally began to validate myself - alone, with a deeper level of gratitude for all human life. Maybe it’s just turning 50. But I think it has something to do with stripping away absolutely everything, apart from what I have between my head, my heart and anything else that was on board my body (and soul) at birth.

Still, I don’t want to get into generalising - everyone has a completely different take on our relationships with our devices and what it is we are extracting from them.



I just happened to end up in a space that is advocating for rebalancing our attention towards the phenomenological, embodied world by pointing spotlights on the everyday wonders that can happen without a machine. And of course, where possible, to pause our daily preoccupation with the analytical, strategical, extractive, and rampant quest for information so that we can refocus on the only real technology I have now come to trust in myself and in others: the human heart.

"Humankind must now enlarge its heart as it has enlarged its mind."

— Bertrand Russell, The Conquest of Happiness

However, whilst not posting, sharing, browsing, clicking, scrolling and tapping, I still kept a journal for this year of experimental madness, and I’ve managed to turn them all into short blogs on Substack. Words and photos of everything I would have posted if I had broken my experimental promise. You can find the full chapter list here:



What I Didn't Post



You’ll find events, memories, thoughts, photos and ideas I would have shared if I’d still been living in the digital realm. Although it had its challenges, it was a year that turned out to be pretty extraordinary - part of which came from the joy of not treating my thoughts and feelings as ‘instant fuel’ for the digital empire.

Sure, I’m sharing it now, because I’m absolutely no different to anyone else - I enjoy sharing! And as a writer, composer and entertainer, I’d hazard a guess that my appetite for sharing is definitely far more overblown than most people who like sharing. Verging on an addiction to be sure. It’s what made it so hard to stop.



But taking a year to live in the moment of my own lived experiences and not turn it all into content as soon as it happens makes a big difference - it helped me to stay in the moment and stay with the people I was with, in real life, in those moments. There’s a longer term plan that’s incubating, but I’ll save that for another blog.

In the meantime, if you’re thinking of doing any kind of digital departure - even for a month, I highly recommend it. Also - closing your eyes is a good thing to cultivate. Not just closing your eyes to the feeds, the flashing screen, the news. I mean literally closing your eyes too. Closing our eyes helps us to feel more of our own experience.



And if you listen really, really hard, you can hear your own heart, which, if you believe what I believe - that our heart is also listening to us - then that’s actually the only channel that right now, truly needs our deep engagement.



Tim Arnold makes albums and turns them into films and theatre.

The Times ★★★★ Mojo ★★★★ Clash ★★★★

33 songs on Spotify: feed the machine

33 albums everywhere else: feed the human

9 channels: feed yourself