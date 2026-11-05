Mina Koroma from Jacaranda Records with singer Tim Arnold. Liverpool, 2026.

I’ve not done many crowd-funders, but when I have, it’s as much to do with finding out if the idea I’ve had is actually worth acting on, as much as raising the funds. As anyone who creates constantly can tell you: just because you think your idea deserves support and attention, doesn’t mean it does. But this was different, this was a universal story waiting to be told.



When people put their hands in their pockets to make sure you actually manifest that idea, you’ve not only received a validation - you’ve been handed a responsibility. That is how, between my curiosity and the support of my fans, I came to make a documentary series about independent record shops this Summer.

From Ownership to Access

I was just finishing some recording my thoughts were consumed by the topic of how all of our ‘access’ to the music we love has replaced our ‘ownership’ of that music. Naturally, my mind turned to physical record shops.



According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, around 73% of recorded music is listened to via streaming. Which means that roughly, every 7 in 10 people use a streaming service to experience music. I use the term ‘experience’ music, since streaming accounts for a plethora of activities all associated with ‘playing’ the music, but as to whether we are actually listening - that’s something else.

The Path Less Influenced

Given the statistics, I became fascinated in what kind of human being chooses to care about those 3 in 10 people? What kind of human turns down the chance to jump on big tech’s cloud of infinite distribution and record breaking numbers, to work in a real shop, meet real people, and hand over real physical objects that contain real music?

In an age when modern life is positioned by countless institutions and organisations as an opportunity for ‘growth’, ‘expansion’ of ‘brand identity’, what makes a human being choose the path less influenced?



What kind of human being embraces sustainability over growth? What kind of human being chooses deeper roots in their own community instead of the expansion into other communities? What kind of human being values character over brand? And what kind of human being chooses reciprocity over surveillance advertising?



One of the answers is: the human beings who run independent record shops.

Tim Arnold and Rasheed Rahman from Dream Street Records, Brighton, 2026.

This year, I’ve met, hung out with and interviewed 16 human beings who run independent record shops in the UK. As I rode out on my Brompton bike to Soho to begin filming the 4th series of my podcast Super Connected Conversations, I can say it has been one of the most uplifting and hope-affirming experiences of my life.



The Return of the Physical

From Brighton to Bury and Liverpool to Linlithgow, one salient factor has remained consistent between each shop - physical media is on the rise and the value of music you can hold in the hand is stronger than ever. This is (weirdly) partly thanks to big tech and it’s obsessive rampage to make music available, free, convenient and in the same device as every single other thing we do with the screens in our pockets.

Luckily, a wave of brand new humans who were born at the start of this century are starting to look for something tech-bros do not understand: un-curated meaning.



To my generation, pocket devices that looked like something out of Star Trek were exciting. To a young adult today, there’s nothing mystical about a smartphone. It’s a functional appliance — as ubiquitous as a TV set was for me in the 90s. Which is why the generation that was handed access to everything on a smartphone are the ones to remind us: music you can hold in your hand beats a library you can’t feel.



Heart Wisdom

As we become exposed to more music than ever, thanks in part to streaming, and the over saturation of music through TikTok, Instagram et al, it’s almost as if the sheer volume, and it’s inevitable slip into an infinite deluge of algorithmically curated sonic wallpaper has pushed humans towards the one thing those AI song descriptions on Spotify will never be able to deliver: human heart wisdom.



Not the information scraped from data centre to data centre as we tap ‘n’ type in our burning question. But actually lived experience when it is vibrating out of another human being’s body as they speak to us and share something so specific and personal, that we don’t just ‘get’ what we were searching for. We do not ‘extract’ what we were hunting for. We do not satisfy our thirst for ‘more’.

We receive something that invites us into the experience of another person’s life.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling that comes from another human telling you something you didn’t know, instead of a rational, sanitised and often advert-mediated piece of information that un-magically appears on a screen in front of you like a box being ticked on a spreadsheet leaving you with the husk of a treasure.

Why read what an AI agent thinks your favourite song means if you can swap that information for the heart wisdom that comes from another human like you?



Where Memories Are Made

Record shops in the real world do not just offer music. They’re spaces that incubate empathy and nurture our need to share eye to eye, word to ear and heart to heart.



Why expand our playlists, which we will never be able to pass on to our children or our children’s children, when we can get something that holds a memory in our own body that we can pass on with music that lives inside a physical container?



Human memory is under threat more than ever with assistive technology that, whilst rightly, should be used by those who are incapacitated or elderly, has been adopted by those of us who are young enough to still use our onboard memory, if we can control our urges for digital shortcuts.

Record shops are repositories for human memories. Just like the songs and the albums they stock. But no one is trying to scrape those memories. Their value only exists between the humans who make them and the humans who take them. This isn’t hard cold data. This is the soft, squishy and human warm data…



…of 16 heroic human beings I have just had the privilege to meet.



Come join me?

Episode One drops right here on Subtack on Monday 9th November:

https://timarnold.substack.com/p/episode-1



Or on YouTube and all podcast platforms 17th November. Subscribe here.



This is Chapter 23 of Tim’s blog series ‘What I Didn’t Post’. Start from Chapter 1



Tim Arnold makes albums and turns them into films and theatre.

The Times ★★★★ Mojo ★★★★ Clash ★★★★

33 songs on Spotify: feed the machine

33 albums everywhere else: feed the human

9 channels: feed yourself