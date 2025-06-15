Tim Arnold in Super Connected at The Cockpit, London. Photo: Fin Pepper © 2025

After years of sharing less and less on Facebook — given the increasing unpleasant feeling of the most beautiful moments in life existing on Meta’s server farm — I’ve decided to share our photos from Super Connected events here on Substack instead.

We’ll still share a few glimpses on social media, but this is where the albums of photos will live now — with the people who’ve chosen to be here.

This collection is from The Cockpit Theatre, Friday 6th June, 2025 — a night that marked an important shift. It was the first event we walked the walk as well as talked the talk. And by that I mean providing the ability for everyone to be an activist - to sign a petition that’s about including people who don’t choose to use a smartphone — by having a way for them to sign in real life, in person, and with others who feel the same

Sure, we used an iPad ( a very old second hand one!) — but it was (and will continue to be) facilitated by our assistant Kath, who helped each person who wasn’t used to a digital device - to sign the petition, while digital natives got on with it independently.

Member of the audience signs our UK Government petition, assisted by Kath Behne. Photo by Steven Cassidy © The Tim Arnold Company 2025

What’s really cool about the events now is that we always had audiences who felt inspired towards creating a change after they watched the film and heard the songs performed — but were often left with that question: What can we do about it?

Now of course, one of the things all of us can do about it is to sign the petition.

And I’ll never tire of saying: this is not anti-technology. How could it be? I am a first adopter and owner of at least six screens in my daily working life as a creative director of a multimedia project. But I will absolutely fight for the right of those people who either cannot or do not want to use digital technology as a requirement.

Let’s keep it as a choice

A huge thank you to our photographers Steven Cassidy, Cole Beaulieu and Fin Pepper.

I hope you like the photos. If you do, please subscribe to this channel for free.

— Tim x

1. The Performance

Photos by Steven Cassidy

2. The Petition

Photos by Steven Cassidy

3. Screenless Social