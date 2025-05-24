Actress Dixie McDevitt starring in the motion picture film ‘Super Connected’

These are real stories from people struggling to live fully in a world designed for screens. Over the next six months, we’re gathering these stories to support our UK Government petition calling for protected, non-digital access to essential services. You can add your story by sending it here , and read more about the petition here.



Every story helps show why real-world choice matters.



1. The Woman at the Festival - 25th May 2025

Last weekend my partner & I went to a little free day festival. It was lovely. They had a place where you could get a professional photo for a fiver, however there was an older woman who was queuing, she asked me if I was waiting to pick up the photo.

My partner and I explained to her that the photos are digital which requires an email, so she walked away looking very disappointed.

A while later Spirit and I saw her again, while we were taking part in a raffle - to take part in the tombola you needed to sign up via email…we saw her walking past our queue with her head down. My heart sank. I said to Spirit, surely they should have something for those without smart phones or not able to access tech.

I work with communities who find communication tricky, particularly around emails and messaging. Previously I've been to festivals where they only had contactless payments, and at that time I only had chip & pin, I remember feeling left out and disheartened I couldn't buy anything.

It's taken me a year to get onto my NHS app as initially it didn't recognise my face and kept telling me that I'm not me, which affected my treatments.

There's a million more examples that you or I could share, whether it's when shops till systems are down and they don't take cash, to people not able to scan QR codes to order food.

I'm not against technology- I love it! But it shouldn't be the only option open to us. People should be allowed to function without needing a smart phone. That's why I signed this petition. I'm signing it for the sweet woman we met at the festival last weekend. Thank you Tim Arnold.

Taz Edwards, London

Add your story by sending it here, and read more about the petition here.