Tim Arnold's Substack

Amanda Kenton
1d

Your Reflections After the Show makes fascinating reading - you're clearly so passionate about what you're doing that I find it hard to imagine that these will be your last public performances!

I was also intrigued to see your reference (in the nicest possible way) to 'that EMF woman' and wondered who that was: there's quite a few of us!

In our webinar this Saturday, November 1st (% - 7pm GMT), my team at Safe Tech International will be encouraging the audience to sign your petition, 'Provide a legal right to access certain services without a digital device', as it's getting close to the deadline and we feel that, as you've said, it underlines all the petitions on these issues.

We have a fantastic line-up of speakers for the webinar, UNPLUG TO UPLIFT , including Emily Cherkin M.Ed., The Screentime Consultant, Jess Kingsford, PhD, Founder and co-director of Happy Hearts Parenting, Diego Hidalgo Demeusols, the driving force behind the OFF Movement, Bronwyn Desjardins, Head of EdTech for Smartphone Free Childhood South Africa, Shannon Rowan, author of "The Red Shoes; Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop it", to name but a few, all donating their time freely to support the cause. We hope your followers will feel moved to join us. https://safetechinternational.org/event/

Warmest wishes,

Amanda

