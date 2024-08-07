The Light Phone with Kaiwei Tang

Multi-disciplinary artist Tim Arnold in conversation with Kaiwei Tang, co-founder of minimalist phone company The Light Phone. Together, they discuss how Light Phone help users disconnect from digital distractions, encouraging a return to more intentional and fulfilling daily experiences. Recorded live on August 2nd, 2024.

Kaiwei Tang is a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of The Light Phone, along with Joe Hollier. Their company is dedicated to creating minimalist phones designed to promote a healthier relationship with technology. Kaiwei’s product design and development background with a focus on human centered design, paired with Joe’s background in art, design and film making, drives their mission to encourage users to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with the physical one.

Read Tim's 'Light Phone Step by Step Guide'

Go Light here

For more information on The Light Phone, please visit The Light Phone

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