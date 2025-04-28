After a year of living smartphone-free with my Light Phone II, I was left with one big question: Was I alone in feeling that a tiny, unobtrusive, non-pervasive device like The Light Phone could genuinely change life as we know it? That question led me to create my first ever independent research project — The Light Report.

It’s been an incredible experience connecting with students, psychiatrists, doctors and addiction therapists, all of whom shared their own experiences of trying out tech-intentional living with the Light Phone. Huge thanks to Kai and the brilliant team at The Light Phone for sending some devices so that the contributors could try them as part of this little project.

If you care about digital wellbeing, education, or child development, I hope you’ll take a moment to read and share it. It’s 38 pages long — and it would have been even longer if I wasn’t going on tour this week — but I did what I could to share what I’ve learnt with this magnificent device before I go back to performing. You can read The Light Report on the Super Connected website: https://superconnected.technology/the-light-phone/

Intuitively, from the first moment I began to use my Light Phone II in early 2024, I believed that if a child hasn’t already experienced using a smartphone and all the ‘instant grat’ features that it comes with, then the Light Phone is a great way to begin — while maintaining the slower, natural process our brains need to fully experience and learn when we are young. Zuckerberg may have inspired a generation to ‘Move quickly and break things”, but with Super Connected, we want to inspire the next generation to ‘Move slowly and fix things’.

Huge thanks to Dr Toby Zundel, David Smallwood, Kate Alderton, Sandy Chappell, Dr Sanjiv Nichani, Dr Rebecca Foljambe and Rose Pepper for joining me on the minimalist journey. Read The Light Report.

Tim Xx