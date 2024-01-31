Walking Through Walls: 20 Years On
Celebrating Sobriety and Two Decades of Album-making
I do like to mark an anniversary, and here are three things I’m celebrating today. The first and second are that I haven’t partaken in alcohol or cigarettes for 3 months. This is a small feat for me. I’ve managed years abstaining from both many times over the last 20 years. But I’m feeling …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tim Arnold's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.