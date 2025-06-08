Jim Warren, Kathleen Behne, Sarah Kershaw, Tim Arnold, Kate Alderton, Nim Arnold and Leon Jouille - The Tim Arnold Company. Photo by Steven Cassidy

Dear Reader…

Friday night at The Cockpit Theatre was just phenomenal. Not just because the show went well — though it did — but because for the first time, we looked out into a crowd where most of the people were strangers.



New faces. New hearts. New believers in what Super Connected™ is trying to say. For me - it was the greatest gift.



To all of you who signed up to the official mailing list that night: welcome. I’m so glad you’re here. You’ve arrived at a moment of quiet transformation.



And to those of you who’ve been with me a while — I’m so glad you’re still here. It’s beautiful to see familiar names alongside new ones.



Because something is happening. People are finding this work and here's a few things they said on Friday night to our cinematographer Steven:



"The show resonated with me quite personally. I'm a mum. I've got children. I can see everything that's mentioned in this film resonating around me."

- Claire Curtis, Smartphone Free Childhood, Surrey



"Super Connected demonstrates how we're all connected, not just children, but how we're all connected to our phone and technology. And Tim just has the most amazing voice. It's not quite often you go to the theatre and see a film at the same time. You're engaged with it on a different level." - Ellen Roome, bereaved mother advocating for online safety for children



"It's an amazing cause - but themes aside, it's also great songs, great music. If it's coming to your town, go see it."- Mish Toszeghi, KP Events



We're all so grateful to you for showing up, taking the art AND signing the petition! Thank you so much.



We’ll be sharing more next week — including:



Photos from the show



Free download links to the live albums on Bandcamp



Discount code for Byline Festival (where we’re performing in July)



Updates on the Super Connected Petition that’s growing faster than we expected.

Just make sure you are signed up here!

But for now, just this:



Thank you for supporting Super Connected. Whether you’re new, or returning, or still figuring out how this strange hybrid of music, film, theatre, activism and story fits into your world — I’m so glad you’re part of it.



With love,



Tim, Kate, Sarah, Nim, Jim, Kath and Leon

Xxxxxxx