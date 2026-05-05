From the feature film Super Connected — written and directed by Tim Arnold. Watch on IMDB

On the third anniversary of Tim Arnold's album ' Super Connected’ , we sat down with Italian neuropsychiatrist Riccardo Cavrioli — whose work inspired Tim to make the album, the feature film and theatre show, after a chance conversation over lunch in Verona in 2016.

EDITORIAL NOTE - Tim is currently on Digital Departure and is not personally active on any digital platform. This interview was conducted by the Super Connected team.

1. Riccardo, thanks for agreeing to this interview. For our readers, can you describe briefly what your profession is?

My pleasure. Yes, my professional role is that of an educator; I hold a degree in ‘Educational Sciences: Expert in Educational Processes’ and I work in the neuropsychiatry department in Verona as part of a team of psychologists, neuropsychiatrists and social workers. We work with adolescents aged 12 to 18.

1. When Tim Arnold first began writing songs about digital dependency and adolescent mental health, what was your reaction? Did you imagine for even a second that a conversation you had with a musician could lead to a concept album, a feature film, a theatre production and a podcast?

To be honest, no. But I must admit, that day I saw Tim’s eyes light up. I saw his curiosity, his desire to know, to learn, to properly understand what my work was and what was happening to the teenagers I met. I certainly couldn’t have imagined that this would then be the spark for an album, a film drama and such an important stance on connections and the online world. But that day, in Verona, Tim was completely focused on my words: something was truly beginning to take shape.

Left to right: Riccardo Cavrioli, Verona, May 2026. Tim Arnold’s Super Connected, 2023

2. When you first met Tim and told him about your work treating teenagers, this was not yet a mainstream conversation. What were you seeing in your practice that alarmed you — and why do you think the wider world was so slow to listen?

Well, I’ve been doing this job for 23 years now - working with teenagers and, as an educator, I’m ‘on the front line’. I work with psychologists, neuropsychiatrists and social workers, but the educators on my team are on the front line; we get to know the teenagers’ lives, we go into their homes, we interact with them in their daily lives: we help with homework, and take part in activities. Over all these years, I have seen the needs of young people really change: there used to be many phobias (particularly those linked to school and social relationships), but then, increasingly, two other issues emerged for teenagers: transgressive behaviour and the use/abuse of smartphones.

This use and abuse of smartphones has been an almost obscure, silent escalation; above all, it has been something that, unfortunately, has often arisen with the full complicity of adults. Eventually, the boundaries were truly lost and adults were no longer able to turn back. So the problem has definitively exploded in recent years.

That is why there was no prompt response and action had to be taken ‘in an emergency’ (which is never the best course of action): it all seemed under control, but it wasn’t at all. From my vantage point, I could see it and I pointed it out, but saying so in 2016 didn’t carry much weight; now, however, it is a genuine social problem.

3. You work in Italy, from your perspective, how does the experience of screen dependency and its impact on young people differ between our two countries — and where do you see the similarities?

What I see here is something that baffles me: children and teenagers no longer know how to be bored, and that is a problem. Let’s think back to our parents… they’d see us bored and tell us to do something, they’d suggest ideas or activities, or we’d eventually ‘come up with’ something ourselves just to escape the boredom. Well, now young people no longer get bored: they pick up a phone or a tablet and for hours on end can always find something to capture their attention, at any time. Boredom passes not through our own ingenuity, nor through friends; the mobile phone takes care of it, even in the middle of the night. Let’s put ourselves in their shoes… what could be better? Well, I believe—and I repeat, I believe—that this is something shared by many teenagers in many different countries.

‘Bella’ portrayed by actress Dixie McDevitt in the film drama ‘Super Connected’ based on one of Cavrioli’s encounters.

4. There is a long tradition of art bearing witness to social crises before institutions catch up. How do you feel about the role Super Connected has played — as an album, a feature film and a live show — in communicating something that clinical papers and academic research were struggling to make the public feel? Many organisations make film documentaries about these topics, but Tim made a drama about an entire family — parents and children — each struggling with their own relationship with screens. How important was that in this global conversation?



As I said before when I mentioned adults, unfortunately, it all starts there. It’s a bit of a paradox to talk about teenage crises caused by mobile phones when adults are in the same situation, if not worse. The good thing for adults is that, perhaps, every now and then they remember when mobile phones didn’t exist and recall those feelings, those moments of freedom, and I think it’s helpful to be able to rediscover those moments.

Teenagers, on the other hand, were ‘born with a mobile phone in their hand’, but it was the adults who put it there: so they wouldn’t cry, so they wouldn’t cause a fuss, so they’d be quiet in the restaurant, so they’d let us do the shopping, so we could talk to our friends. And, alas, the older they get, the more young people realise the ‘infinite magic’ they hold in their hands and the power that comes with it: it’s like the ring from ‘The Lord of the Rings’. It has a terrible power over young people.

But I still think it all stems from adults’ poor management of electronic devices, as they often failed to assert themselves, didn’t seek a confrontation or at least some mediation… and then it becomes impossible to do so.

Tim, in his feature film has perfectly pinpointed and grasped the problem.

As for the role of art, well, I can only agree. Music is a universal language. I don’t like hip-hop or rap music, but it’s impossible not to acknowledge that this musical language now unites and brings together many young people who identify with that style, with those lyrics that are often so raw and angry.



Art is fundamental, because it attracts attention, captures it and goes beyond ‘sermons’, beyond scientific research, beyond the lectures of professors and leading experts... art gets straight to the point. Tim did this... he got straight to the point.



5. Sky News described Tim as “the man behind the film that predicted the smartphone crisis”. But in many ways, it was your work that provided him with the framework to understand what he was observing. How does it feel to know that your conversation became a work of art that has now been on tour for four years, reached Spain, and been part of the pressure exerted by many groups that led to the recent government consultation in the UK?

I can say that, thinking about what started from that chat in a small restaurant whilst we were having lunch, well, it gives me goosebumps.

But honestly, I told Tim about my work and left it at that. I didn’t give him any further ideas; I didn’t go into anything else.

What’s amazing to note now is how Tim, from this simple idea, set about building all this. I remember that at the end of the conversation he told me his mind was already working, that he was thinking about what I’d said, because for him these were important matters and they couldn’t just stay at that table. Tim is an artist, the sort who creates something wonderful even with very few elements. Now we can admire this work of art that has taken so many forms, and indeed we must applaud Tim and him alone; I really did very little.

Madrid, The Off Festival: Tim Arnold, cast, and crew on stage with the audience after the performance, 20th February 2026.

6. Super Connected expanded beyond music and theatre when Tim launched a UK Government petition calling for the legal right to access essential services without digital devices — supported by Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Stephen Fry and Chrissie Hynde among others. What do you think about the role the arts can play as a collaborative partner in health advocacy?

I believe we all have a voice, but perhaps – and I say perhaps – artists have a louder ‘volume’. I say perhaps because I then think of how certain artists and musicians put themselves out there on a political level, yet they aren’t always heard as one might imagine. But in this case, the petition launched by Tim is absolutely worth supporting. It’s now taken for granted that our means of doing anything is a mobile phone; it’s mad. Now using a phone has become like flicking a switch; it’s perfectly normal. We’re no longer surprised when the light comes on, just as we’re not surprised that to access services like banking or healthcare, there has to be an ‘obligatory’ or rather ‘natural’ step via the phone. On the one hand, it seems like an achievement, but perhaps on the other, it is a real shackle of slavery.

Well done, Tim, and I hope many others will shine a spotlight on this issue, if only to talk about it, to discuss it, to think it through. Then, regarding the role that the arts (of all kinds) can play as partners in health, well, it’s a bit like what I was saying earlier: art is a space that touches on often-hidden chords, it (re)awakens feelings and emotions, or simply makes us do things: we watch a film about an illness and feel the urge to get screened, to give an example, or I think of the first time I saw ‘Rain Man’ with Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman… I couldn’t stop thinking about what it meant to ‘be autistic’ and I wanted to find out more, to learn more about this condition.

Songs, art and photography do the same… they ring alarm bells, remind us to do things, spur us on.

If art becomes a partner in the defence of health, we can all benefit from it.

7. Earlier this year, Super Connected had its international premiere in Madrid as part of The OFF Festival — a sold-out landmark event. Spain is simultaneously grappling with its own proposals to restrict social media access for under 16s. What does it mean to you that a project inspired by your work in Italy is now resonating in Spain — and beyond the English-speaking world?

What can I say? I’m absolutely delighted. Unfortunately, this isn’t an Italian, British or Spanish problem: it’s a universal issue. Every country is now (and I repeat, only now!) trying to take some sort of action. Even in Italy, there is now talk of raising the age limit for accessing social media. I read in a newspaper that almost 90% of Italians said they were in favour of stricter restrictions on social media use, just to give you an idea of how deeply felt and urgent this problem is. Knowing that Tim’s work is crossing borders is a wonderful sign, but at the same time it’s like a warning… in this case, the grass isn’t greener on the other side, but we’re probably all in the same boat.

8. Since your conversation with Tim back in 2016, Super Connected has now been performed in schools, and the Health Professionals for Safer Screens group have subsequently given evidence in Parliament about the harms of smartphones on children and successfully led the campaign to ban smartphones in UK schools. If you could speak directly to a headteacher reading this who is still not convinced about restricting social media for minors and has not yet brought Super Connected into their school — what would you say to them?



It reminds me of when the nun, in the film The Blues Brothers, tells Jake and Elwood they need to redeem themselves, and then they go to that famous church where Reverend Cleophus James (James Brown) is, and that’s where the miracle happens and they see the light. Well, if there’s a headteacher who isn’t convinced about limiting social media, let me just say, with a bit of humour to lighten the mood, that they too should find a Reverend Cleophus to change their life.

I can only say that, from my own experience, mobile phones are increasingly affecting pupils’ attendance and absences; they often spend their nights on their mobiles or tablets, watching videos, playing games and listening to Spotify, and then in the morning they’re too tired to come to school; Phones are increasingly taking up young people’s time, and we then find that they’ve spent hours doing nothing (no homework, no friends, no physical activity), and the more vulnerable ones then feel terribly guilty and their frustration grows. So I would really try every possible way to make that headteacher understand that it’s time to get up to speed, perhaps by watching a film like Tim’s, which portrays a well-rounded family dynamic (because, as I say, we can’t just talk about the children).



9. The UK Government launched a national consultation on the dangers of social media — on the very same day Tim’s petition about digital devices concluded. And last month, the Prime Minister announced a total ban of smartphones in schools nationwide — a complete reversal of his position from just six months earlier. How does it feel to watch a conversation that began in your practice in Italy end up — via a musician — playing a part in a change in British law?



Well, I can only congratulate Tim and his team. Starting with a chat in a restaurant and ending up creating something that would foresee and play a part in an historical change can only mean one thing: Tim has struck a raw nerve.



We’re not talking about trivialities here; it’s not a matter of deciding whether to wear a red or blue shirt. In this case, Tim realised the issue was tough, important and, above all, urgent, and from that chat he set out to reach more people: he did so through music (a beautiful album, we must say, because Tim is also an extraordinary musician), then he added a film. He could have stopped there, but he didn’t; he carried on (with the podcast and even the petition), because he felt the weight and importance of what he was doing, because he realised that stopping would have been a mistake, and so here we are now—we’ve reached the ‘Government. Bravo Tim!

‘Art softens the heart and mind so you can appeal to the better angels

of those who are listening and watching your work.’ - John Lewis, civil rights leader

10. Having watched audiences stay after Super Connected performances — led by Tim and Kate Alderton in their Screenless Socials — having just seen a film about a family being torn apart by a tech company, people were visibly shifted from feeling lost to feeling ready to act— do you believe that is what art uniquely can do?

Art has incredible power, because it touches something within us: it really makes us reflect, think, get angry, cry and then yes… art is also capable of ‘making us do something’, something concrete.

People can do many things if ‘forced’, if the law imposes it on you. But here it’s not an imposition; here it’s a different kind of action, an action that stems from something that has stirred within us… something that should truly move the masses, in my view… namely the desire to ‘take care’ of others, in this case teenagers, who are struggling with the use of mobile phones and social media. You see, I truly believe that art (a film in this case, but also Tim’s album) can be far more powerful than a legal imposition, because the feeling of ‘taking care’ is something that must spring from within, from the heart, and I really do think that art can reach that place, can have a decisive effect, urging us to take action.



Many thanks for joining us for the 3rd anniversary of Super Connected Riccardo!



Thank you again for the wonderful questions; it has been a real pleasure.

Super Connected Official Website: http://superconnected.technology