Chapter 1 - 31st January 2026
Think Equal
Chapter 2 - 6th February 2026
El País - Spain’s Premier Newspaper
Chapter 3 - 21st February 2026
Performing in Spain at Last!
Chapter 4 - 11th March 2026
Talking Music with Santiago Alcanda at Radio 3
Chapter 5 - 15th March 2026
Watching David Byrne Live
Chapter 6 - 3rd April 2026
Lucifer and Lunch
Chapter 7 - 23rd April 2026
Congressman John Lewis
Chapter 8 - 3rd May 2026
Dreaming, Art & Magic
Chapter 9 - 9th May 2026
Meredith Whittaker’s Warning
Chapter 10 - 16th May 2026
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Chapter 11 - 25th May 2026
Malaga to Barcelona on Bach
Chapter 12 - 31st May 2026
Dalí’s Dream Palace
Chapter 13 - 21st June 2026
Everybody To Kenmure Street
Chapter 14 - 25th June 2026
Human Consent Registry
Chapter 15 - 30th June 2026
Two Thirds of Maybe
Chapter 16 - 4th July 2026
Birthday By The Serpentine
Chapter 17 - 8th July 2026
Hornsey Town Hall
Chapter 18 - 30th July 2026
Arcadia
Chapter 19 - 31st July 2026
Tao of Glass
Chapter 20 - 12th August 2026
Solar Eclipse in Spain
Chapter 21 - 21st August 2026
Angels in Wales
Chapter 22 - 25th August 2026
Glastonbury
Chapter 23 - 23rd April 2026
Record Shops are Saving the World