Chapter 1 - 31st January 2026

Think Equal

Chapter 2 - 6th February 2026

El País - Spain’s Premier Newspaper

Chapter 3 - 21st February 2026

Performing in Spain at Last!

Chapter 4 - 11th March 2026

Talking Music with Santiago Alcanda at Radio 3

Chapter 5 - 15th March 2026

Watching David Byrne Live

Chapter 6 - 3rd April 2026

Lucifer and Lunch

Chapter 7 - 23rd April 2026

Congressman John Lewis

Chapter 8 - 3rd May 2026

Dreaming, Art & Magic

Chapter 9 - 9th May 2026

Meredith Whittaker’s Warning

Chapter 10 - 16th May 2026

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Chapter 11 - 25th May 2026

Malaga to Barcelona on Bach

Chapter 12 - 31st May 2026

Dalí’s Dream Palace

Chapter 13 - 21st June 2026

Everybody To Kenmure Street

Chapter 14 - 25th June 2026

Human Consent Registry

Chapter 15 - 30th June 2026

Two Thirds of Maybe

Chapter 16 - 4th July 2026

Birthday By The Serpentine

Chapter 17 - 8th July 2026

Hornsey Town Hall

Chapter 18 - 30th July 2026

Arcadia

Chapter 19 - 31st July 2026

Tao of Glass

Chapter 20 - 12th August 2026

Solar Eclipse in Spain

Chapter 21 - 21st August 2026

Angels in Wales

Chapter 22 - 25th August 2026

Glastonbury

Chapter 23 - 23rd April 2026

Record Shops are Saving the World