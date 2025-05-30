I’ve spent the last week entirely off-line — no inbox, no news, no feeds. The only exception was a shared Dropbox folder, managed by a supporter, who uploaded the video messages as they came in. What I received was a chorus of actors, musicians, doctors and teachers — lending their voices to The Super Connected Petition.

Editing this film has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life — film editing comes as a close third after recording and performing music. But this was more moving than anything I’ve felt before. This is heart wisdom in action.

Weaving their faces into something that’s not just for now, but for those who come after us — those who may never know what life was like before the digital shift.

This video is a black box recorder to future proof human choice in a digital world

It's worth noting that, so far, the British media has been quiet on this. Perhaps it's not an easy story to tell — but maybe it should be. If this campaign resonates with you, help us share it. Sometimes the most vital messages don’t come from established institutions — they come from people. Here’s the video.

Listening to the concern in the voices of children’s speech and language therapist Sandy Chappell and Head of PSHE, and teacher, Guy Holder, says it all.

We made this to protect something that’s already fading — the right to live in the world, not just on a screen. We made it for future generations who won’t remember a time before apps and compulsory logins. For the ones who may never know what it feels like to do things — without being told to go online first.

If this video speaks to you, please sign the petition. Share it. Pass it on. There is no campaign team, PR agency or strategist working on this petition. It’s just me and some of the best people I have ever met, who have all given their voice to the cause - which is the best thing, and perhaps the only thing I am in a position to do.

Because the most powerful people on earth aren’t investing in helping us reconnect with the real world — they’re spending billions building digital ones. Mark Zuckerberg is pouring money into the Metaverse so we might live there - lost in the netherworld between fact and fiction. And other tech giants are doing the same.

If we don’t fight for the right to choose a life beyond the digital — who will?

If we only care about what happens in our own lifetime, what does that say about us?

To those of you in London — we’ll be gathering in person to share the petition at The Cockpit Theatre after the film on Friday. If you'd like to join us, details are here.



With love,



Tim

