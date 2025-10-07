The London Library — a living monument to a ‘thinking environment’

Homecoming to Muswell Hill Library

Yesterday felt like a true homecoming. After more than a decade of living here in Muswell Hill, mostly tucked away and working on albums, films and projects that have taken me across the world, I finally found myself standing on the steps of the Muswell Hill Library for its reopening — my library, the one I grew up with as a child when I lived here with my mother in the 80’s.

To be there again — surrounded by the people who have worked tirelessly to keep this community alive — felt like a circle completing itself.

Outside Muswell Hill Library with Catherine West MP for Hornsey & Friern Barnet,

For the last couple of years, I’ve walked past those doors waiting for the day they opened again. And when they did, it was more than a civic event; it was a reminder of why libraries matter now more than ever.

A Creative Life, Unplugged

I’ve been living smartphone-free for well over a year now. That choice came out of my research while creating Super Connected, which explores the relationship between our digital lives and our mental health. What began as an artistic investigation has become something deeper — a kind of calling that crosses art, health and education.

Through the Super Connected live shows we’ve been bringing to schools, theatres and cinemas, I’ve become, somewhat unexpectedly, a independent researcher.

The Bi-Literate Brain

A huge inspiration for me during this period has been Dr. Maryanne Wolf, author of Reader, Come Home. Her work helped me understand the idea of the bi-literate brain — a hope that children in the future will be taught to recognise the distinction between the languages of digital and physical, and what each is designed for, rather than just shoving it all through the same convenience device. To read and write code - the language of the web - in one class using screens, but also to read and write with the language of…humans, with physical books. Real books. Because our capacity for inference, empathy and imagination thrives best when we slow down and immerse ourselves in language without the distractions of a screen. Until reading Wolf’s work, I was not aware that, even as we read something like this on a laptop or a smartphone, every single other app and information source on the device, minimised at the bottom of the screen or hiding behind these words with all the other apps - all vie for our attention as we read. Minimising a window or closing an app on a device only minimises it on the device. It does not minimise itself in the reading brain.

It’s still there.

Why Libraries Matter More Than Ever

That’s why libraries are so important. They’re not just buildings that house information — they’re spaces that protect the way we access it. When we search for knowledge on a device, that search is too often accompanied by advertising, algorithmic nudging or content that fragments and decontextualises what we’re trying to focus on. A library offers the opposite: information without manipulation.

And while it might sound dramatic, I honestly believe that without this local library — literally at the end of the road from where I live in North London — it would have become much harder for me to stay rooted here.

Tim Arnold with Haringey’s cultural leaders — including Catherine West MP, Iain Smith (Chair of Friends of Muswell Hill Library), Cllr Ahmed Mahbub (Mayor of Haringey), Peray Ahmet (Leader of Haringey Council), Baroness Fiona Twycross (Minister for Museums, Heritage & Gambling, DCMS), and Cllr Emily Arkell (Cabinet Member for Culture & Leisure) — at the reopening of Muswell Hill Library. Photo Credit: Peray Ahmet

Beyond Either/Or

In recent years, we’ve been consumed by an “either/or” debate about technology: digital versus analogue, screens versus paper, social media versus solitude. But that’s a false choice. What we’re actually living through is a transition — a necessary and often confusing period of adjustment between two very different modes of being.

Integration, Not Rejection

Maryanne Wolf’s vision calls for discernment — using technology where it excels, and reviving human experience where technology diminishes us. Wolf’s vision calls for cultivating a ‘bi-literate’ mind — one that uses the language of technology for coding, and the language of books for the deeper thinking and imagination that sustain us.

Coding and screen literacy are vital skills for the century ahead — but they are not a replacement for story, poetry and critical thought on the printed page - which still gives us something screens can’t. Studies already show that digital reading does not help us identify inference easily - because digital media has taught us absolutes and certainties - literally removing the poetry and mystery from our experience on devices.

Since smartphones are also portable shops, it was inevitable that in time, everything we do on them is a kind of consuming. But the reading brain doesn’t consume, it experiences. I’m with Jonathan Haidt when he says a smartphone is an experience blocker. I’m also with Maryanne Wolf when she explains that the story below will tell a different story in each different mind that reads it - because it infers. It does not state. Popularly known as Hemingway’s shortest story, it goes like this:

“For sale: baby shoes, never worn”

A story like that asks for the one thing our digital world cannot give us — time alone, away from the noise, to be with ourselves and not discover the story the world wants to tell us, but how our reading brain’s experience of the story collaborates with the writer to find a new meaning. Libraries can give us that.

In the library at Bedales School, September 2025 — for Super Connected LIVE.

Temples of Attention

This was one of the most powerful insights I’ve had during my research into how social media and digital devices affect our wellbeing. The “skimming” style of reading that’s crept into schools — into GCSE and A-level English — is a symptom of how our brains are adapting to the conventions of entertainment rather than reflection.

Libraries, by contrast, are temples of attention. They carry the reverence of theatres, but for thought instead of performance. They are places where information exists free from algorithms, advertising, and manipulation. And that freedom — that mental stillness — might be one of the rarest commodities of our times.

A Call to Support Your Library

So yes, it was an honour to be invited to the reopening of Muswell Hill Library —it resonated deeply with the way I now live: minimising screen use, reading only as our eyes are meant to read — with light falling onto the words, not shining from behind them and into our eyes. My use of technology these days is almost only creative, through my music and film work. I’ve been practising a more intentional kind of tech use. Reading more books, and having access to spaces where we can be solely with two things: an author’s writing and our own thoughts. This has become my passion.

But more than that, it felt like a reminder — to me, to anyone reading this — that if we care about imagination, empathy and inference, we have to care about libraries.

Maybe part of the reason I’m writing this is to say: support yours. Because without them, it becomes that much harder to stay human in a super connected world.

Tim Arnold is a multidisciplinary artist and digital wellbeing advocate. His latest project, the nationally acclaimed Super Connected, explores the impact of screens and social media on our mental health and is touring the UK. Find out more about Tim and Super Connected at timarnold.co.uk and superconnected.technology.