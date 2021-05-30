Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Abhijit Naskar
0:00
-47:50

With Abhijit Naskar

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Tim Arnold
May 30, 2021

Learn more about Super Connected

Abhijit Naskar is a  neuroscientist, author and public speaker, specialising in mental health, self-reliance, and neuro-leadership.  Connect with Abhijit here.

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