Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Bek Macintosh
0:00
-36:52

With Bek Macintosh

Tim Arnold's avatar
Tim Arnold
May 15, 2021

Learn more about Super Connected   Bek began the study of naturopathy and alternative medicine to support her son on his healing journey over a decade ago. That path led to the practices of energy work as they allowed for a powerful collaboration of techniques to help lead her clients into the deepest transformations available to them. Connect with Bek here.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Arnold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture