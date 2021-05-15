With Bek Macintosh

Learn more about Super Connected Bek began the study of naturopathy and alternative medicine to support her son on his healing journey over a decade ago. That path led to the practices of energy work as they allowed for a powerful collaboration of techniques to help lead her clients into the deepest transformations available to them. Connect with Bek here.
Super Connected Conversations
Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.
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