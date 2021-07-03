Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Claire Callender-Philips
0:00
-40:42

With Claire Callender-Philips

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Tim Arnold
Jul 03, 2021

Learn more about Super Connected

Claire Callender-Phillips is a co-founder of The Green Funeral Company, You can connect with her on Twitter.

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