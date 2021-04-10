With Eric Wargo

Learn more about Super Connected Eric Wargo has a Ph.D. in anthropology from Emory University and works as a professional science writer and editor in Washington, D.C. He is the author of the acclaimed book Time Loops. In his spare time, Wargo writes about science fiction, consciousness, and parapsychology at his popular blog, The Nightshirt. Connect with Eric here.
Super Connected Conversations
Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.
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