Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Eric Wargo
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-58:14

With Eric Wargo

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Tim Arnold
Apr 10, 2021

Learn more about Super Connected   Eric Wargo has a Ph.D. in anthropology from Emory University and works as a professional science writer and editor in Washington, D.C. He is the author of the acclaimed book Time Loops. In his spare time, Wargo writes about science fiction, consciousness, and parapsychology at his popular blog, The Nightshirt. Connect with Eric here.

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