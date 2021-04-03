Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Gerd Leonhard
0:00
-44:23

With Gerd Leonhard

Tim Arnold's avatar
Tim Arnold
Apr 03, 2021

Learn more about Super Connected

Gerd Leonhard is a European futurist, speaker and author who specialises in the debate between humanity and technology.

Connect with Gerd at futuristgerd

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