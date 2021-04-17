Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Jo Berry
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-46:16

With Jo Berry

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Tim Arnold

Learn more about Super Connected

Jo Berry is a peace activist, founder of a Charity, Building Bridges for Peace, dedicated to understanding the roots of conflict and developing conflict prevention and transformation. Connect with Jo at Building Bridges for Peace.

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