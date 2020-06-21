Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
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With Kevin Godley
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With Kevin Godley

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Tim Arnold
Jun 21, 2020

Kevin Godley is an English singer, songwriter, musician and music video director. He is known as the singer and drummer of the art rock band 10cc and later as part of collaboration duo Godley & Creme with Lol Creme.

Follow Kevin: @KevinGodley9

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