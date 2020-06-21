Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

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With Mark Davyd and Bev Whitrick
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With Mark Davyd and Bev Whitrick

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Tim Arnold
Jun 21, 2020

Mark Davyd and Bev Whitrick run the award winning UK Music Venue Trust and are responsible for saving many grass roots music venues in the UK.  Follow Music Venue Trust: @MusicVenueTrust

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