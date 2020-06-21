With Mark Davyd and Bev Whitrick

Mark Davyd and Bev Whitrick run the award winning UK Music Venue Trust and are responsible for saving many grass roots music venues in the UK. Follow Music Venue Trust: @MusicVenueTrust
Super Connected Conversations
Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.
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