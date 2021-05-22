Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Michelle Baker Jones
0:00
-38:58

With Michelle Baker Jones

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Tim Arnold
May 22, 2021

Learn more about Super Connected

Michelle is an integrative psychotherapeutic counsellor in private practice, based in London.  She has been a member of Imperial college's psychedelic research team since 2015.  Connect with Michelle here.

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