Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Nick Couldry and Ulises Mejias
0:00
-1:07:21

With Nick Couldry and Ulises Mejias

Tim Arnold's avatar
Tim Arnold
Jun 25, 2021

Nick Couldry is Professor of Media, Communications and Social Theory at the London School of Economics and Political Science.  Ulises A. Mejias is a Professor of Communication Studies and Director of the Institute for Global Engagement at the State University of New York, College at Oswego.

Just about any social need is now met with an opportunity to "connect" through digital means. But this convenience is not free—it is purchased with vast amounts of personal data transferred through shadowy backchannels to corporations using it to generate profit. Nick and Ulises' book The Costs of Connection uncovers this process, this "data colonialism," and it's designs for controlling our lives—our ways of knowing; our means of production; our political participation.  Get the book: The Costs of Connection

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