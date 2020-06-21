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With Phra Peter Suparo
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With Phra Peter Suparo

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Tim Arnold
Jun 21, 2020

Phra Peter Suparo, (aka Peter Radcliffe) is a musician turned full time Buddhist monk.  He resides in the famous Thamkrabok Monastery in Thailand in an eco-spiritual community of Buddhist monks, nuns and lay people.

Peter on Facebook

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