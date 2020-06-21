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With Sandy Powell
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With Sandy Powell

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Tim Arnold
Jun 21, 2020

Sandy Powell OBE is a British costume designer. She has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design fifteen times, winning three awards for the films Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator, and The Young Victoria.

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