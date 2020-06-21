With Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell OBE is a British costume designer. She has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design fifteen times, winning three awards for the films Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator, and The Young Victoria.
Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.
Super Connected™ is a unique multimedia project exploring the theme of connection. What it means to connect to each other and what it means to connect to ourselves in an ever changing world. Join singer songwriter and film maker Tim Arnold in conversation with fascinating guests from all walks of life.