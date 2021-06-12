Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack

Tim Arnold's Substack
Super Connected Conversations
With Vicky Unwin
0:00
-35:20

With Vicky Unwin

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Tim Arnold
Jun 12, 2021

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Vicky Unwin has had a long career in both book and newspaper publishing, centred round her African roots, and is currently the chair of Wasafiri Magazine and a Caine Prize Council member. She has always been fascinated by family secrets and began researching the story behind The Boy from Boskovice shortly before her father’s death in 2012.  She is a Trustee ofTransform Drug Policy Foundation campaigning for the decriminalisation of drugs after losing her daughter to a ketamine overdose in 2011.  Connect with Vicky here.

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