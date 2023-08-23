Chapter 8: Walking Through Walls
A Journey of Addiction, Healing, and Rediscovery
Day Eight: Saturday August 23rd, 2003
The more I delve into deciphering the ‘cracks’ from the Earth, the more I realise that it also acts as a radio to contact what music is already swimming around inside of you.
Although complex in its nature of melody and chordal progression, i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tim Arnold's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.