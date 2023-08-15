Walking Through Walls is a journal written in 2003, by solo artist Tim Arnold, during his treatment for addiction, under the guidance of a renowned Buddhist master at the Thamkrabok monastery in Thailand. Enrolling in a radical detox programme, the monks also taught him an ancient method of making music that set him on the path to becoming the critically acclaimed artist he is today.



Tim, having never known the identity of his father, was told by his Buddhist master - a clairvoyant visionary, who his father was.



These extraordinary events reignited Tim’s sobriety, his relationship with music and meeting the father he’d never known.

Chapters

Prologue: Walking Through Walls - where it all begins. I highly recommend reading this to set the scene before you dive into the daily journal.