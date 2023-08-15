Start Reading 'Walking Through Walls'
Chapter list and everything a new reader needs to get started
Walking Through Walls is a journal written in 2003, by solo artist Tim Arnold, during his treatment for addiction, under the guidance of a renowned Buddhist master at the Thamkrabok monastery in Thailand. Enrolling in a radical detox programme, the monks also taught him an ancient method of making music that set him on the path to becoming the critically acclaimed artist he is today.
Tim, having never known the identity of his father, was told by his Buddhist master - a clairvoyant visionary, who his father was.
These extraordinary events reignited Tim’s sobriety, his relationship with music and meeting the father he’d never known.
Enjoy complimentary access to the initial 7 chapters below, followed by a subscription to access the entire book.
Just remember, subscribing is for champions!
Chapters
Prologue: Walking Through Walls - where it all begins. I highly recommend reading this to set the scene before you dive into the daily journal.
Chapter 1: Walking Through Walls - Arriving in Bangkok to embarked on a journey to Thamkrabok monastery, where I began a transformative detox process…
Chapter 2: Walking Through Walls - Ingested a secret remedy from the monks that led me to vomit and purge my entire being…
Chapter 3: Walking Through Walls - I have woken up with the same feeling I have after a night binge…
Chapter 4: Walking Through Walls - I’ll take the sun. I won’t feed the darkness. I will feed the light….
Chapter 5 Walking Through Walls - Had some eggy bread which I have taught the Thai chef in the kitchen to make…
Chapter 6: Walking Through Walls - It seems to be okay and ‘safe’ to be vulnerable…
Chapter 7: Walking Through Walls - The Buddhist philosophy is useful here, as it is a given that one should accept: the only thing we can control is ourselves…
Chapter 8: Walking Through Walls - Its called “The Rattle” and sounds like me perching on the shoulders of John Lennon, Kurt Cobain and Jeff Buckley…
Chapter 9: Walking Through Walls - I awaken from my weird trance and remember where I am, it must have been 20 minutes in total and I feel so peaceful…
Chapter 10: Walking Through Walls - I had not really thought about sex while I was here until the last few days…
Chapter 11: Walking Through Walls - Woke up in a trance like state at 5.15am, very similar to the meditation. I left a dream of me and my wife.
Chapter 12: Walking Through Walls - I go back to my room then wonder if they would like to hear Nick Drake…
Chapter 13: Walking Through Walls - I have changed from thinking of my first time here as an opening of a door to the grasping of the key…
Chapter 14: Walking Through Walls - Once teenagers were soldiers, now they’re just walking billboards…
Chapter 15: Walking Through Walls - Had some weird dreams last night about being offered drugs at a club by the patients here…
Chapter 16: Walking Through Walls - I had a dream I fell in love with a girl in a mental home…
Chapter 17: Walking Through Walls - A Thai patient crossed the boundary of the compound to escape…
Chapter 18: Walking Through Walls - I really don’t want to leave the monastery next Wednesday…
Chapter 19: Walking Through Walls - I asked the Abbot what was more important now: To find my father or to find my goal in music?
Chapter 20: Walking Through Walls - After my good cry this morning I felt a weight had lifted…
Chapter 21: Walking Through Walls - Go as far as you can and when you feel you can’t go any further, do it a little bit longer and it will make the difference…
Chapter 22: Walking Through Walls - The high monks began their sermon until a mysterious figure appeared at the far end of the temple…
Chapter 23: Walking Through Walls - My head is in England but my heart is in Thamkrabok…
Chapter 24: Walking Through Walls - I feel as if I am saying goodbye to a new family…