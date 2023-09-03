Chapter 19: Walking Through Walls
Learning About The Father I Never Knew
Day Nineteen: Wednesday September 3rd, 2003
Well it’s actually Thursday morning now as I’m writing this, as I was far too tired to write last night. Yesterday I met Luang Por again in the afternoon to play him another song, ‘The Stars Around the Moon’, which is a co-write comprising of my music and his words, which I re-wrote in more colloquial English t…
