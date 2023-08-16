Thamkrabok Monastery, Saraburi, Thailand, 2003

Read From The Start

Saturday, August 16th, 2003

After getting off the plane at Bangkok, my first fear is realised immediately in that there is nobody at the Arrivals gate to collect me. It is the first time in years where I don’t speak any of the language and I have to have my wits about me, because there are Thai cab drivers ha…