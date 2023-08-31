Chapter 16: Walking Through Walls
A Journey of Addiction, Healing, and Rediscovery
Day Sixteen: Sunday August 31st, 2003
I had a dream I fell in love with a girl in a mental home. We were on swings in the playground and she looked a lot like Penelope Cruz, but the whole time I knew it was someone else, but I do not know who. My mother and brother were there too.
Had a mostly relaxed day…
