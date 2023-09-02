Tim Arnold, Thamkrabok Monastery, Thailand September 2003

Day Eighteen: Tuesday September 2nd, 2003

Let it come, Let it be, let it go

Flying higher, higher than a bird,



Into something, something I’ve never heard of

Your smile brought me back from the dead

As a wise old man came to me and said…



Let it come, let it be, let it go

But since you came it’s not the s…