Chapter 12: Walking Through Walls
A Journey of Addiction, Healing, and Rediscovery
Day Twelve: Wednesday August 27th, 2003
Woke up around five thirty feeling very groggy indeed. Nevertheless, I got up and joined my fellow patients in the morning sweep. After getting past the nightmare of actually getting up, it’s a good feeling to be up for the sun…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tim Arnold's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.