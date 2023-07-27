Truth and Their Translations

Truth and Their Translations is the newsletter of Tim Arnold, musician, song-writer, performer and film-maker based in London, UK. Here is where you will find Tim’s written work.

Who is Tim Arnold?

Tim Arnold is a singer-songwriter, film-maker, composer, and social activist, was raised by his mother and her same-sex partner in a vibrant working-class theatrical community. Embracing his LGBTQIA+ heritage, he campaigns for inclusivity and diversity through his music.

Arnold's latest album, Super Connected, delves into the alluring yet harmful impact of social media on mental health. During its creation, he sought psychiatric assessment, and after two years, he received diagnoses of autism and ADHD, embarking on a journey of self-discovery. Despite significant difficulties posed by autism, Arnold's DIY and collaborative approach enabled him to release 26 albums independently, garnering praise from Mojo, The Times, and Neurodiverse Review.

Super Connected, a narrative-driven concept album and feature film, explores social media's effects in a unique lyrical territory. Throughout his career, Arnold's freedom to explore various creative avenues has yielded exceptional and eclectic creations.

