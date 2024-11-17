Tim Arnold's Substack
A Letter To You About Choice: The Super Connected Petition
A call to protect choice in a digital-first world — for families, teachers, and everyone who values real connection.
7 hrs ago
Tim Arnold
Super Connected Lives on the Digital Dial
True stories from people navigating a world where real-life choices are quietly being replaced by digital-only systems.
22 hrs ago
Tim Arnold
April 2025
The Light Report
Could the Light Phone offer children a gentler, more natural first phone experience?
Apr 28
Tim Arnold
The AI Story Behind The Super Connected Album Cover: What IS 'TA Plus?'
How Big Tech’s Fantasy of Human Upgrade Shaped Tim Arnold's Album Cover
Apr 13
Tim Arnold
March 2025
One Year Without a Smartphone: Limitation is the new Liberation
Breaking free from digital dependency and living truly Super Connected
Mar 7
Tim Arnold
November 2024
Art as the Medium to Break Free from Screens
Super Connected: The show we'd been waiting for
Published on Guy’s Substack
Nov 17, 2024
It's Okay To Be Off-Grid If You're A Kid
An open letter to the Mayor of London by Musician and Film Maker Tim Arnold
Nov 3, 2024
Tim Arnold
August 2024
Chapter 1: Screenless Socials
10 Insights from the Super Connected Tour: Rebalancing Digital & Analogue Life. Tool One in the 'Super Connected Toolkit': Screenless Socials
Aug 8, 2024
Tim Arnold
The Super Connected Toolkit
Chapter list and everything a new reader needs to get started.
Aug 8, 2024
Tim Arnold
Chapter 10: Balance
10 Insights from the Super Connected Tour: Rebalancing Digital & Analogue Life. Tool Nine in the 'Super Connected Toolkit': Balance
Aug 8, 2024
Tim Arnold
Chapter 9: The Light Phone
10 Insights from the Super Connected Tour: Rebalancing Digital & Analogue Life. Tool Nine in the 'Super Connected Toolkit' is: The Light Phone.
Aug 8, 2024
Tim Arnold
Chapter 8: Start A Conversation
10 Insights from the Super Connected Tour: Rebalancing Digital & Analogue Life. Tool Eight in the 'Super Connected Toolkit': Start A Conversation
Aug 8, 2024
Tim Arnold
